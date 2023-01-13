KP likely to wait on Punjab before dissolving provincial assembly

As all eyes remain fixed on whether the Punjab Assembly will be dissolved or not, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too has decided to wait until that moment before proceeding with dissolving their provincial assembly.

This has been suggested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday.

With Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan having previously announced to withdraw simultaneously from the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP in a bid to force general elections in the country, Mahmood is ready to dissolve the provincial assembly.

With the party enjoying near two-thirds majority in the province, he does not face the encumbrances that his Punjab counterpart Parvez Elahi did of first securing confidence of the house.

He can thus just sign and date the summary and send it to the governor.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar on Friday, he said that after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, he would send a summary to KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

The governor, however, has suggested that the assembly should not be dissolved, Mahmood noted, adding that the representative of the federation in the province remains bound by the chief minister’s advice.

It is worth noting that PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, has summoned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet and the Chief Minister to a meeting at his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore on Friday to devise a strategy on what to do after dissolving the assemblies.