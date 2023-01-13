Sania Mirza pens emotional note to announce retirement

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza shared an emotional note on Twitter, to announce her retirement from Tennis after a career of almost two decades.

The wife of Pakistan’s former Cricket captain Shoaib Malik, shared the life update in which she announced that Australian 2023 would be her last Grand Slam.

The 36-year-old wrote that she would hang up her boots after the 2023 Dubai Open Championships.

Sania Mirza had earlier announced in 2022 that she would retire at the end of 2022 season, but suffered an injury which postponed her retirement plan.

In the note, she wrote how she dreamt of becoming a Tennis champion at the age of six and started playing Tennis at Nizam Club in Hyderabad.

The Tennis star wrote she was happy to play over 50 Grand Slams and win half a dozen of them.

Sania Mirza became first Indian female Tennis player to win a Grand Slam in 2009, when she won Mixed Doubles title at Australian Open with her compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi.

She also won 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and then 2014 US Open title with Brazil’s Bruno Soares.

Sania Mirza enjoyed the most success in Women’s Doubles when partnered former World No.1 Martina Hingis and became World No.1 after winning Wimbledon and the US Open. The Indian-Swiss pair also won the Australian Open in 2016.