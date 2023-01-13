Overseas Pakistanis send just $2b home in December 2022

As the country struggles for precious foreign exchange to repay external debts and pay for essential imports, a major source of dollars seems to be steadily shrinking, with just $2 billion being remitted by overseas Pakistanis.

A major source of foreign exchange for the government, Pakistanis living and working abroad in December 2022 sent $66.821 million less than November 2022, when around $2.108 billion were remitted.

This was the lowest tally of fund sent home in three years, falling to a level last reached in August 2020, when, at the height of the global novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, with complete lockdowns and furloughs.

Of the countries that contributed the most, Gulf states led the way, contributing a combined $1.083 billion.

Saudi Arabia was the top contributor with $516.32 million, UAE with $328.71 million and the UK with $314.22 million.

Pakistanis living in the US sent home around $230.513 million.