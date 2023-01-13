Watch Live
Money » Finance

Overseas Pakistanis send just $2b home in December 2022

Saudi, UAE, UK among largest contributors
Wakil ur Rehman Jan 13, 2023
As the country struggles for precious foreign exchange to repay external debts and pay for essential imports, a major source of dollars seems to be steadily shrinking, with just $2 billion being remitted by overseas Pakistanis.

A major source of foreign exchange for the government, Pakistanis living and working abroad in December 2022 sent $66.821 million less than November 2022, when around $2.108 billion were remitted.

This was the lowest tally of fund sent home in three years, falling to a level last reached in August 2020, when, at the height of the global novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, with complete lockdowns and furloughs.

Of the countries that contributed the most, Gulf states led the way, contributing a combined $1.083 billion.

Saudi Arabia was the top contributor with $516.32 million, UAE with $328.71 million and the UK with $314.22 million.

Pakistanis living in the US sent home around $230.513 million.

