There is zero chance of default: Ahsan Iqbal

Even as the country’s foreign exchange reserves dipped to dangerous levels, the Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday categorically stated that there was zero chance of the country financially defaulting.

Addressing a news conference at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday, Iqbal stated that Pakistan’s economy stood on very strong foundations, and it will come out of its economic crisis very soon.

Pointing to the floods as the major cause of current economic woes, Iqbal said that over 1,700 people died across the country during the torrential rains and floods last year while infrastructure and agriculture worth billions of dollars was destroyed.

“Pakistan has addressed the difficult post flood situation significantly,” he commented, adding that United Nation’s General Secretary Antonio Guterres witnessed first hand the devastation wrought by the floods in Pakistan.

Iqbal further said that Pakistan has estimated that the loss from floods is up to $30 billion and in the recent Geneva conference, raised around $10 billion to address short-term and long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction.

He added that rehabilitation and reconstruction continues in flood hit areas. However, complete recovery would take two to three years.

Talking about post novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation, the federal minister said that Pakistan successfully won the war against Covid-19 virus has been won successfully like rest of the world.

He further commented how the leadership of Saudi Arabia and China have reposed their trust in the capability of Pakistan’s leadership to steer the country out of the current crisis.

Pakistan, he said, faced most of its uncertain situation due to the global fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war, but the government has largely mitigated it.

Furthermore, he said that overseas Pakistanis are assets of the country, and Pakistan would come out from uncertain economic situation if they step forward and support the country not just with their wallets but also their minds.