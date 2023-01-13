Michael Vaughan questions Australia over Afghanistan issue
Former England skipper asks if Australia will give walkover to Afghanistan in World Cup
England Cricket Team’s former captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at Cricket Australia on Friday, for cancelling their series against Afghanistan.
Michael Vaughan questioned if Cricket Australia would also refuse to play and sacrifice two points at the Cricket World Cup in 2023.
He also reminded that Australia had played Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup few months back.
Vaughan also quote retweeted Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s tweet and agreed with him.