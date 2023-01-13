UAE’s promises of assistance help rupee slow losses against dollar

The promises of providing an additional $1 billion dollars and the rollover of $2 billion in loans by the United Arab Emirates and further $1 billion financing for oil from Saudi Arabia has helped reduce some of the pressure on the rupee which managed to slow losses against the US dollar on Friday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday afternoon, the rupee effectively lost next to no value against the dollar.

The data showed that the rupee had closed on Thursday at Rs228.14. On Friday, it closed at Rs228.15, down by a single paisa.

It meant that the rupee remains under pressure due to poor reserves.

Since the beginning of the year, the rupee has lost around Rs1.72 in value.

The last time a US dollar was traded for Rs228 was back in September 30, 2022, when a single US dollar was being sold for Rs228.45, with the rupee on an appreciating trend.