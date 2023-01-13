British HC Christian Turner bids farewell to Pakistan in heartwarming Urdu message

In a heartfelt message, outgoing British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner bid farewell to the people of Pakistan on Friday.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter handle, Turner can be seen packing some stuff and a cultural Pakistani dress, Pakol, box of jalebi inside a small trunk painted with truck art, with the caption “Phhir milain gay” (see you again) as he prepared to leave the country after serving as the UK’s top diplomat in Pakistan.

During his tenure, Turner played a crucial role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the UK and Pakistan.

He worked tirelessly to promote trade and investment between the two countries, and also made significant contributions to the fields of education and culture.

Turner’s dedication to fostering ties between the UK and Pakistan was widely appreciated by the Pakistani people, and his fluent Urdu language skills further endeared him to the local population.

As he departs Pakistan, the diplomat leaves behind a legacy of friendship and goodwill between the UK and Pakistan.

He will be remembered as a true friend of the Pakistani people, and his contributions to the bilateral relationship between the two countries will not be forgotten.

Turner’s farewell message in Urdu has been widely shared on social media, with many Pakistanis expressing their gratitude for his service and wishing him well in his future endeavors.