Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 13th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 13th January 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 13th January 2023 Recommended LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to be held on Jan 15: ECP Djokovic ‘a bit emotional’ after warm return to Australian Open Michael Vaughan questions Australia over Afghanistan issue Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022 Saudi Arabia increases Pakistan’s Hajj quota for 2023