Suzuki extends car plant shutdown by another week

With the import situation only worsening, one of the largest manufacturers and assemblers of automobiles in the country, Pak Suzuki Motors Company (PSMC) on Friday announced that it was extending its plant closure for another week owing to unavailability of essential parts it imports.

In material information submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) – KSE-100 index on Friday, PSMC said that further to their last letter of January 6 which announced to close the plant from January 9 to January 13, that the company will keep its automobile plant closed for another week, starting from January 16 to January 20.

“Due to continued shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to extend the shutdown of automobile plant,” the letter read.

It added that the motorbike production plant, however, will remain operational.

This is the third such closure announcement by PSMC over the past month.

It effectively means that PSMC’s automobile plant has remained closed for the first three weeks of January, completely slamming the brakes on vehicular production.

Share price affected

Following the announcement, PSMC’s share price fell on Friday by Rs1.26 or around 0.90% of its Rs138.12 value on the index.

While there was not much difference from Thursday, but over the past month, PSMC has seen its share prices rise from Rs140.38 on December 27 to a peak of Rs170.77 by the end of the year before losing nearly Rs41.

Millat Tractors to reopen plant

Even as PSMC struggles, one of Pakistan’s largest tractor manufacturers in the country had good news on Friday.

In a submission to PSX, Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) said that it will resume manufacturing from Monday, January 16.

This meant that MTL’s share prices saw a spike during Friday’s dour trading.

Its day began with the share price at Rs514.99. It then fell to a low of Rs504.99 before spiking ot a high of Rs533.95.

At the time of filing this report, MTL’s share prices were floating around Rs524.70, up by Rs6.02, or up by around 1.16%.