Karachi local body polls: A timeline of elections that never come to pass

The local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, which were originally supposed to have taken place in 2020, have not been held for three years. Last year, when the top poll body and the provincial government had finally agreed to hold the polls, it was delayed thrice on one pretext or another.

With the possibility that the polls could be delayed for a fourth time, here is a timeline for the elections and the incessant delays it has faced:

September 2020:

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, a representative of MQM, saw out his tenure which was punctuated by frequent complaints of lacking authority to perform even basic functions.

Blaming the Sindh government for all the problems pending in the city, Akhter’s departure should ideally have been followed up with fresh elections within 120 days, but no elections were held.

July 2022:

The PPP-led Sindh government then promised to hold LB elections at the start of 2022 but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dragged the matter till July 2022.

August 28, 2022:

The local government elections in the urban areas of Sindh were then scheduled to be held on August 28 in 2022.

September 14, 2022:

The polls were then postponed until September 14 owing to heavy rains in Karachi and flooding in other parts of Sindh.

October 23, 2022:

On another plea of Sindh government the elections were postponed until October 23, citing unavailability of staff and officials due to floods.

MQM approaches ECP

The MQM-P then approached the ECP, asking it for fresh delimitations.

But the supreme election body in country rejected the plea in favor of the plea by Jamaat-e-Islami and ordered to hold second phase of local bodies election in Sindh’s urban areas, including Karachi and Hyderabad, on January 15, 2023.

January 13, 2023:

Sindh government withdrew a notification for delimitations in urban areas of Sindh, effectively cancelling constituencies and thus elections.

However, the ECP rejected the move, noting that the law cannot be invoked once the election schedule has been announced.

In last 24 hours, the sprawling port city, has seen much political activity, as three factions of MQM-P reunited under the banner of MQM-P. The party strongmen Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar and Anis Kaimkhani setting aside differences joined hands and agreed to work under the leadership of MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The re-branded MQM-P vowed to safeguard the rights of Muhajirs in city and warns there would be no elections in city if MQM-P boycotts it.