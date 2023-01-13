PTI serves show cause notices to two Punjab MPAs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has served show cause notices to two lawmakers of Punjab Assembly who skipped the session for voting on confidence motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The notices have been served to Momina Waheed and Chaudhary Faisal Farooq Cheema.

The political party has warned both MPAs of action under Article 63-A fo the Constitution of Pakistan which can lead to their disqualification.

Earlier, PTI had decided to approach Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against five members of Punjab Assembly who were absent during voting on confidence motion.

They include Khurram Laghari, Momina Waheed, Faisal Cheema, Dost Mazari, and Chaudhry Masood.

It should be mentioned that during a contentious session of the Punjab Assembly late on Wednesday night, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi secured 186 votes.