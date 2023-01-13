Pakistan, UAE to strengthen strategic partnership, IT cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on January 13 agreed upon enhancing partnership and cooperation, in fields of information and communication technologies.

Following the invitation of UAE’s president, PM Shehbaz flew for a two-day tour on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, while he was also presented with a guard of honor at the Presidential Palace.

In the most warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on concrete measures to strengthen the bilateral relationship while also exchanging views on regional political and security matters.

The two sides agreed to intensify consultation and coordination geared to strengthening strategic partnership and cooperation, particularly in the field of information and communication technologies and work together for bridging the digital divide.

The meeting also focused on specific initiatives to enhance cooperation in political, defense, economic, commercial and cultural areas, developing joint ventures, and strengthening collaboration in the human resource sector.

PM Shehbaz was thankful to UAE’s president for providing generous assistance during the recent floods in Pakistan, particularly through an air bridge established for this purpose.

Based on their decades-old fraternal ties, both countries expressed solidarity with each other in efforts to preserve their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both brotherly states signed Memoranda of Understanding in the field of combating human trafficking, information exchange, and between the diplomatic academies of countries.

Shehbaz Sharif invited Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Pakistan at a later date, and the invitation was accepted by the UAE leadership.

This was the PM’s third visit after assuming office.