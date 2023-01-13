Adiala Jail exposed as haven for drug consumption

In a shocking revelation, it has come to fore that Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail has become a hotbed for drug consumption with alleged collusion of jail officials.

The easy supply of drugs, right under the nose of the administration, had been brought to the attention of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly’s Human Rights Committee.

During a meeting held on Friday, the committee was privy to some startling information about how drugs were being supplied to the prisoners.

National Commission for Human Rights Chairperson Rabiya Javeria Agha revealed that influential jail officers have connections with the top management, which has allowed for these illegal activities to flourish.

The prisoners at Adiala Jail have been suffering from a multitude of problems, including torture and poor housing conditions, and now it seems that drug usage has been added to the list; she said.

Agha revealed that the inmates were being supplied with drugs by none other than their friends and family during visits.

It seems that Adiala Jail is not just a prison for criminals, but also a paradise for drug dealers, as Agha so eloquently put it.

In response to this revelation, the national commission has taken action and dismissed seven individuals from their jobs.

Additionally, four officers have been suspended for three months, and 38 jail officials have been transferred from Adiala.

However, Committee Chairperson Dr Mahreen Razaque Bhutto - while talking to SAMAA TV - pointed out that dismissing individuals from their positions is not a solution to this issue, as there exists a complete nexus operating within the jail’s premises.