Pakistan’s first ever electric bus launched in its most polluted city

The government of Sindh on Friday launched the first-ever public electric bus service in the country as it bids to tackle two major problems, lowering the cost of expensive fuel consumed by transport services and to lower air pollution.

It was also fitting that the electric buses were being launched in Karachi, which had ranked amongst the cities with the most polluted air earlier in the week.

The bus was launched by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

He said that the bus gets charged using electricity and that it can travel for 200 kilometers on a single charge.

The bus will operate initially on a route that will take it from Malir in the east of the city to Sea View, in the south of the city.

He stated that this will help introduce clean transport in the country.

The route identified by Memon is around 27.5 kilometers long. This means that a round trip will be around 55 kilometers.

Given that the bus can only do 200 kilometers on a single charge, it would probably need to recharge mid journey to complete its fourth journey, where it would be 20 kilometers short of its destination when it would run out of a charge.

Or, the government would only be able to complete three trips on a single, full charge before requiring another charge.

Route