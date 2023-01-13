ECP being pressured due to MQM stance on LB polls: Kunwar Dilshad

Former Election Commission (ECP) secretary Kanwar Dilshad has claimed that the decision to postpone the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions was being made by the Sindh government due to pressure from the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

He also termed the withdrawal of notification for constituencies – effectively cancelling them – by the Sindh government was an illegal act this close to polls.

Dilshad said that the provincial government cannot ‘dictate’ the ECP.

He said as per the law the provincial government is responsible for holding local elections.

“The provincial governments are bound to hold elections on the date announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he further added.

He also said that the ECP will be ineffective if the current delimitations are cancelled via any ordinance.

The ECP ruled out any delay in local bodies elections in urban areas of Sindh despite the fact that Sindh government announced to defer the LB elections in a bid to review the delimitations.