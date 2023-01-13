Punjab to be dealt with ‘as per constitution’

In the wake of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman receiving a summary from the provincial chief minister to dissolve the assembly, the chiefs of the combined opposition in the province on Friday decided to deal with the emerging situation as per the ‘constitution and law’.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday spoke to each other via telephone.

They discussed at length the emerging situation in Punjab and the possible mirroring of that situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming days.

During the call, the government members expressed their deep concerns over the emerging political situation and their failure to prevent the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Sources said that despite their concerns, it was decided in principle that any and all actions taken to counter it would be taken as per the law.

As a first next step, it was decided to speak with deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and then also consult Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.