New Zealand win third ODI by 2 wickets to win series against Pakistan

New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the third One-Day International (ODI) on Friday by two wickets, as they chased 281 runs target in the 48th over to win the series.

New Zealand’s opener Devon Conway, skipper Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips scored half-centuries to help the visitors chase the target.

New Zealand batting

In pursuit of 281 runs, New Zealand got off to a steady start and were 43 for no loss in the ninth over.

But then a direct throw from the super-sub Tayyab Tahir did the trick for Pakistan and opener Finn Allen was dismissed by scoring 25 runs off 25 balls.

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman due to hamstring injury and Haris Sohail, who was hit on the head with a bouncer while batting. Both did not come on to field.

Shaheen Shah Afridi made a come back as match referee allowed him to carry the drinks in their place.

New Zealand’s opener Devon Conway completed his half-century off 60 balls, but fell to Agha Salman after scoring 52 runs.

The visitors looked to be cruising towards an easy win as they were 160 for the loss of two wickets but Agha Salman struck again and dismissed Daryl Mitchell.

New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson scored second fifty in a row but Muhammad Wasim Junior’s brilliant throw sent him back to the pavillion.

With just 100 runs left in target, New Zealand lost their fifth wicket when Michael Bracewell edged Usama Mir’s delivery into his stumps.

Few overs later, Muhammad Wasim Junior bowled Tom Latham to leave the visitors struggling for 205 for the loss of six.

It looked like Pakistan were going to win it, but then Glenn Phillips played an important knock of 63 runs off just 42 deliveries to steal the win for New Zealand.

Pakistan’s innings

Pakistan did not get off to a good start as Shan Masood, playing his first game as the vice-captain, was dismissed for a duck.

He edged a delivery of Lockie Ferguson in the first over, which was caught by the wicket-keeper but was not given out initially, but New Zealand reviewed and got the first wicket.

Skipper Babar Azam, who scored fifties in first two matches and had scored half-centuries in last five ODIs, was stumped after scoring just four runs.

Pakistan were apparently in trouble after losing two wickets early, but then Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Rizwan scored half-century for the third wicket partnership.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman reached his 16th half-century off 65 balls, his second fifty of the series.

Muhammad Rizwan also scored his second half-century of the series, eighth of his career.

Both of them added 154 runs for the third wicket partnership, before Muhammad Rizwan was dismissed by Ish Sodhi for 77 runs off 74 balls.

Fakhar Zaman scored eighth century of his ODI career, first one in Pakistan, off 120 balls.

He was dismissed right after scoring his century, as he got run out after scoring 101.

Toss

Babar had flipped the coin and made the correct call to win the toss.

Changes in squad

Meanwhile, Pakistan has made two changes to the squad.

Opening batsman Imamul Haq, who has struggled a little during the series, has pulled out due to a niggle in his hamstring.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah has also been left out of the team.

Instead Shaan Masood and Muhammad Hasnain have been brought into the team to replace the two.

The absence of both Imamul Haq and Naseem Shah – the latter who has been in devastating form for Pakistan, even picking up five wickets in the first match to help Pakistan win the match, would be sorely missed.

And with Pakistan chasing the match, his absence could be felt more.

Meanwhile, New Zealand kept an unchanged lineup from the previous ODI which they had won.

