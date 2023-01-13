Fakhar’s century helps Pakistan reach 280 in decider against Kiwis

Fakhar Zaman’s century and Muhammad Rizwan’s half-century helped Pakistan score 280 for the loss of nine wickets on Friday, against New Zealand in the third and decisive match of One-Day International (ODI) series.

Pakistan’s innings

Pakistan did not get off to a good start as Shan Masood, playing his first game as the vice-captain, was dismissed for a duck.

He edged a delivery of Lockie Ferguson in the first over, which was caught by the wicket-keeper but was not given out initially, but New Zealand reviewed and got the first wicket.

Skipper Babar Azam, who scored fifties in first two matches and had scored half-centuries in last five ODIs, was stumped after scoring just four runs.

Pakistan were apparently in trouble after losing two wickets early, but then Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Rizwan scored half-century for the third wicket partnership.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman reached his 16th half-century off 65 balls, his second fifty of the series.

Muhammad Rizwan also scored his second half-century of the series, eighth of his career.

Both of them added 154 runs for the third wicket partnership, before Muhammad Rizwan was dismissed by Ish Sodhi for 77 runs off 74 balls.

Fakhar Zaman scored eighth century of his ODI career, first one in Pakistan, off 120 balls.

He was dismissed right after scoring his century, as he got run out after scoring 101.

Toss

Babar had flipped the coin and made the correct call to win the toss.

Changes in squad

Meanwhile, Pakistan has made two changes to the squad.

Opening batsman Imamul Haq, who has struggled a little during the series, has pulled out due to a niggle in his hamstring.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah has also been left out of the team.

Instead Shaan Masood and Muhammad Hasnain have been brought into the team to replace the two.

The absence of both Imamul Haq and Naseem Shah – the latter who has been in devastating form for Pakistan, even picking up five wickets in the first match to help Pakistan win the match, would be sorely missed.

And with Pakistan chasing the match, his absence could be felt more.

Meanwhile, New Zealand kept an unchanged lineup from the previous ODI which they had won.

