Meesha Shafi’s Mustache set to premiere at prestigious SXSW

The Pakistani singer and actor, Meesha Shafi, announced that her upcoming movie Mustache, has been selected in the ‘Narrative Feature Competition’ section at the prestigious SXSW this year.

Taking to her Instagram handle the Mauziz Sarif singer, shared the first look from her upcoming movie, and wrote, “So excited to announce that this beautiful film I did with so many beautiful and hardworking people has been selected in the ‘Narrative Feature Competition’ section at the prestigious SXSW this year!”

View this post on Instagram

The movie also stars Atharva Verma, Rizwan Manji, Ayana Manji, Alicia Silverstone of Clueless, Hasan Minhaj, Shaheryar Rana, Chris River and Mojeane Sadr.

Her co-star, Rizwan Manji also teased another look with Shafi on his Instagram and wrote, “Some really exciting news!!! Mustache will be premiering at SXSW this March!”

View this post on Instagram

Mustache is award-winning short film director Imran J Khan’s first feature film.

The storyline of the movie follows an eccentric 13-year-old boy, Ilyas (played by Verma), who sets off to navigate the social hierarchy of his new California public school with a mustache his parents will not allow him to shave off.

Manji plays Ilyas’ father while Shafi is his mother.

As an actor, Shafi has previously worked in films such as To Strike, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mira Nair’s thriller The Reluctant Fundamentalist.

The film is set to premiere at SXSW – South by Southwest, abbreviated as SXSW and colloquially referred to as South By, is an annual conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences – in March.