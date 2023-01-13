Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Wife of Imran Khan’s assailant moves LHC against illegal detention of relatives

Court orders Gujranwala RPO to produce both suspects on Jan 16
Samaa Web Desk Jan 13, 2023
The wife of prime suspect of Wazirabad attack - Naveed - on Friday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against illegal detention of suspect’s brother-in-law and nephew, seeking their immediate release.

Naveed’s brother-in-law (Shafiq) and nephew (Ali Raza) were taken into custody by the police in connection with gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Naveed’s wife in the petition maintained that both suspects were in illegal detention of the police.

She pleaded with the court to order the police to release them straight off.

The court, presided over by Justice Alia Neelam, ordered the Gujranwala Regional Police Officer (RPO) to produce both suspects before the court on January 16.

