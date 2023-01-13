NEPRA approves increase in power tariff for K-Electric consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday issued a decision on the application regarding the uniform tariff, approving an increase in the price of electricity for K-Electric customers in Karachi.

The price increase for different categories will range from Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.49, resulting in an additional burden of Rs16 billion for consumers.

The price adjustments will be applied in October, November, December 2022 and January 2023, with additional adjustment to be charged in the four months from January to April 2023.

The decision follows a request filed by the government to NEPRA, seeking to make the tariff for K-Electric the same as that of the distribution companies.

NEPRA had previously approved an average increase of Rs3.30 per unit for the distributing companies.

It should be noted that K-Electric had previously filed two separate applications to reduce electricity prices by Rs9.71 per unit in November as part of the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA).

NEPRA had approved a reduction of Rs2.15 per unit for K-electric consumers in November and also approved a reduction in the Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) of Rs7.83 per unit.