LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to be held on Jan 15: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday ended confusion over local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts and stated that the polls will be held as scheduled on January 15.

The decision was taken during a meeting of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by all four members.

The officials deliberated on the notification and letter of the Sindh government as per which it was requested to delay long-awaited polls citing revised delimitations in Karachi and Hyderabad and flood situation in two tehsils of Dadu - Khairpur Nathan and Mehar - as issues.

However, the government was ready to hold elections in Badin, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari.

But, the commission did not accede to the request and rejected the notification pertaining to delay in polls.

Meanwhile, ECP has once again decided to approach interior ministry for deployment of army and paramilitary rangers’ personnel at highly sensitive polling stations in the districts where elections are to be held.

The election body will issue a detailed verdict on the matter shortly.

Sindh govt’s reaction

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon - while talking to SAMAA TV - said that the government had taken the decision using vested powers.

He said that the government had conveyed its reservations to ECP.

However, he said that they would give official reaction to ECP’s decision after they get the decision in black and white.