Jamaat-e-Islami announces protest in Karachi today

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday announced to stage protest at 3pm, outside the Sindh Election Commission Office in Karachi.

The protest will be led by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are trying to dodge the elections, scheduled on January 15.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by making the letter of Sindh government a base, cannot postpone the polls, he added.

Hafiz Naeem warned to increase the scope of protest, by holding sit-in at different locations of Karachi; until the election are announced.