John Abraham pens note amid rift rumors with Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently posted a note on his Instagram story after the release of the trailer for the upcoming film Pathaan.

In his post, Abraham expressed his excitement for the film’s release on January 25 and thanked fans for their positive response to the trailer.

He wrote, “It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan.

He added that he didn’t want to say much about the film yet and asked fans to wait for January 25 to watch it themselves.

Abraham’s post comes after a video surfaced online where he was asked about his co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s physique in the film, but he avoided answering the question by saying “Next question”.

This had led to speculation about issues between the actors ahead of the film’s release.

However, Abraham’s recent post indicates that all is well between the actors, and they have put in a lot of hard work to make their upcoming film Pathaan a big hit.

The trailer for the movie was released on Tuesday, and it has received a positive response from the audience.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Abraham will be seen as the antagonist in the film, leading a terrorist group against India.