Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order now open in Pakistan

Samsung just revealed that the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 series will launch on February 1.

Customers may now book their spot by paying a $50 reservation fee on Samsung US in order to get their hands on one of the new phones.

Once the phones are available, this cost will be applied to Samsung Store credit.

Customers in Pakistan may also reserve a slot for the S23 series on the Samsung Pakistan website.

Customers must provide their personal information, the device they are currently using, their desired handsets, and their pre-registration reasons as part of the reservation procedure.

As a part of the booking process, Samsung now provides trade-in alternatives, memory upgrades, Samsung Care+, e-vouchers, and Samsung Rewards. The price for making a reservation has not yet been disclosed.

The launch of the Galaxy S23 series in Pakistan is anticipated to take place at the same time as the global launch, as Samsung Pakistan’s official website has announced the Galaxy Unpacked event