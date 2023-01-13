Sindh govt decides to postpone LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu

Following a threat from ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Sindh government on Friday decided to delay local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad and Dadu once again. Elections in all other districts will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the government has written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone elections in the related cities which were scheduled for January 15.

During a news conference late on Thursday night, he said that due to concerns expressed by their ally MQM-P, the Sindh government had decided to withdraw a notification related to delimitations.

However, he added that elections in Badin, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari will be held on the given date as per the existing delimitations.

The minister, however, clarified that the decision was not taken after MQM-P’s threat to boycott the polls and stage a massive protest in the city.

Earlier, the military had had excused itself from providing security at polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad due to other engagements of the military.

Memon, though, cited this as a reason to delay the polls.

The letter by the Sindh government to the ECP states that with the withdrawal of the delimitation, constituencies have been abolished.

Now, the sub-committee of the cabinet will soon issue a notification for revised constituencies.

Further, it stated that the organization of LG elections are not possible in Dadu due to the existing flood situation with many voters in these districts yet to return to their homes, it added.