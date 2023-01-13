Sanjay Dutt reveals why he preferred dying at one stage of life

Sunjay Dutt, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, recently opened up about his cancer journey and treatment.

The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2020, just when the pandemic had hit the world.

An Indian publication, ETimes, reported that the actor recently spoke about his cancer journey and treatment along with his sister Priya Dutt and the doctor who treated him.

Talking about how he came to know about the illness, he said, “I had a back ache and was treated with hot water bottle and pain-killers until one day I couldn’t breathe. I was taken to the hospital but the thing was that the cancer news was not broken to me properly. My wife, my family or my sisters, nobody was around me that time. I was all alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me ‘you have cancer’.”

He further revealed that upon learning about disease, he preferred death over undergoing chemotherapy.

Dutt stated that his family has a history of cancer, as his mother died of pancreatic cancer and his wife (Richa Sharma) of brain cancer.

He said, “The first thing I said was that I don’t want to take chemotherapy. If I’m supposed to die, I will just die, but I don’t want any treatment.”

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor said that he had to get stronger.

He said, “I saw my family break down around me and I decided one night that if I fall sick or if I break down, they will fall sick and break down. So, I decided to fight it.”

Dutt’s doctor revealed that she used to give him complete dosage of chemotherapy, but he still exercised for two hours every day.

She said that the actor also requested to her if he could go and shoot.

Sanjay Dutt was shooting for KGF 2, while undergoing cancer treatment.

He shot intense action scenes and continued to work out during that time.