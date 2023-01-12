Punjab Assembly dissolution: What happens now?

With the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly imminent after Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising Governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the house, there are questions on what happens next.

As per the Constitution, the Governor can dissolve the assembly on the advice of the chief minister as per Article 112 of the Constitution.

Thereafter, under Article 113 of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will now set a date for fresh elections within 60 days.

Prior to that, the leader of the house (the chief minister) and the leader of the opposition – Hamza Shahbaz – will have seven days to nominate a caretaker setup per mutual understanding. Failure to do so would see the ECP nominate a caretaker setup.

Once the assembly is dissolved, it will lose its legislative powers and its members would cease to hold office as per Article 113 of the Constitution.

The ECP will oversee the conduct of the elections in accordance with the Representation of People Act (ROPA)1976 and ensure that they are free and fair as per Article 218 of the Constitution.

Political parties will begin the process of nominating candidates for the elections, as per ROPA 1976.

Campaigning for the elections will begin, with parties holding rallies and public meetings to garner support in accordance with the Political Parties Order 2002.

Voting will take place on the election day, with citizens casting their ballots to elect members of the new assembly as per Article 218 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The ECP will then announce the official results of the election in accordance with ROPA 1976

Based on the results, political parties will begin negotiations to form a coalition government or a single-party government as per Article 113 of the Constitution of Pakistan.