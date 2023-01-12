Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

PML-N likely to go into election mode as Maryam Nawaz plots return to Pakistan

Final date of her return expected to be announced soon, party sources
Asim Naseer Jan 12, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising Governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the provincial assembly, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to step up preparations for general elections later this year, with party vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif deciding to return to Pakistan next week.

A source close to the party leadership said that since Punjab is the political stronghold for the PML-N, and amidst significant gains made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province, the party is likely to use any upcoming by-polls as a litmus test for its support in the public.

For this, Maryam and her role as chief organizer would be crucial.

While a decision on when Maryam will return has yet to be decided, it is expected that she will travel to Pakistan some time next week.

This decision is seen as a major development in the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, and it is expected that Maryam’s return will bring new energy to the PML-N’s efforts to counter the PTI’s move, the source added.

PTI

PML-N

maryam nawaz

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div