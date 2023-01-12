Pakistan and New Zealand to face off in series decider on Friday

The third and the final One-Day International (ODI) match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Friday in Karachi stadium.

New Zealand levelled the series by winning the second ODI on Wednesday by 79 runs and Pakistan would be looking to bounce back strongly.

Pakistan had won the ODI series against Australia, West Indies and Netherlands last year so they would be looking to keep the streak going.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be trying to end their losing streak in Pakistan, as they won an ODI in Pakistan after 26 years in the previous match.

Pakistan’s best bowler from the second ODI, Muhammad Nawaz had admitted that New Zealand outclassed them in the spin department.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam scored half-centuries in both matches of the series and would be looking to play a match winning innings in the decider.