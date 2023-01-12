Zardari, Nawaz , Fazl hold emergency talks after Elahi signs for PA dissolution

Shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising Governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the provincial assembly, the leaders of the largest parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held emergency talks on devising a future course of action.

In this regard, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and PDM Chief Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic discussion on Thursday evening.

They exchanged views on the emerging scenario in Punjab and then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, there was little other information on what was the outcome of the call.

On Thursday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cheif Minister Mehmood Khan and other key members of the provincial assembly for a meeting in Lahore on Friday after asking him to get ready to dissolve the assembly.

It is pertinent to note that the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition of the Punjab CM Pervez Elahi after the Punjab Assembly Speaker issued a notification that Elahi had attained the confidence of the house by securing the requisite 186 votes.

The PML-N had boycotted the session and expressed serious reservations on the legality of the voting process.

However, after a note from the Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman accepting the result, the LHC bench disposed of the petition of Pervez Elahi.

Political situation in Punjab

The political situation in Punjab changed dramatically in last 24 hours and now the PMLN led federal government has been in contact with its allies for the next move.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been demanding snap polls, a demand which has been categorically rejected by the ruling federal government in power. The federal ministers and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated multiple times in last few weeks that general elections will be held on scheduled time which is in October 2023.