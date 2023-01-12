Mehmood Khan to hang on to KP assembly until dissolution of Punjab assembly

After Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising Governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the provincial assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to wait until that motion takes hold before moving to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly later this week.

A source close to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that with Elahi signing the summary, the party was committed to dissolving the assembly in Peshawar as well and force the central government to go to polls.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has now directed Mahmood to prepare the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly and have it ready to be dispatched to the provincial governor.

Huddle in Lahore

Meanwhile, Imran has also summoned a meeting with Mahmood Khan and other key members of the provincial assembly at his mansion in Zaman Park in Lahore.

The source further revealed that the chief minister is likely to send the summary to the governor on Saturday once a notice for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly is issued.

The dissolution of the KP assembly will lead to the dissolution of the provincial government, and the governors will have to call for fresh elections.