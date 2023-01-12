Naveen, Rashid show disappointment on Cricket Australia’s decision

Afghanistan’s cricketers Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq showed their disappointment on Cricket Australia’s decision to cancel the series against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Cricket Australia had cancelled the series against Afghanistan, by citing the reasons related to treatment of women in Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan tweeted that he was disappointment and would consider his future in Big Bash League (BBL), Australia’s franchise cricket league.

The leg-spinner wrote that the decision of Cricket Australia had set Afghanistan back in their journey.

Naveen-ul-Haq was also disappointed and wrote he would not be participating in BBL.