Conditions for Geneva support disclosed

International donors had pledge to give Pakistan over $10b to help it recover from last year’s floods
Samaa Web Desk | Shakeel Ahmed Jan 12, 2023
<p>The United Nations office building in Geneva.</p>

Officials of the federal government on Thursday disclosed the conditions on which Pakistan had secured critical billions in flood reconstruction support in Geneva earlier this week.

Planning Ministry Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Thursday revealed that loans pledged at the International Resilient Climate Pakistan Conference by countries and international financial institutions would be provided at one percent interest rate.

“Pakistan will have to repay the proposed loan within 40 years,” the official said.

“Out of the $9.7 billion, only $2.8 billion are likely to be transferred to Pakistan this fiscal year,” he further said.

Islamabad, however, will not see the first of these dollars until next month.

It is pertinent to note that international donors, during the recently held Resilient Climate Pakistan, committed to give Pakistan over $10 billion to help it recover from last year’s devastating floods.

Donations pledged at the Geneva conference

Countries/Institutions Donations pledge
Islamic Development Bank $4.2 billion
World Bank $2 billion
Asian Development Bank $1.5 billion
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank $1 billion
Saudi Arabia $1 billion
France $38 billion
China $100 million
US $100 million
EU $93 million
Germany $88 million
Japan $77 million
UK $10 million

United Nations

Geneva conference

