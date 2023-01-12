On plain paper: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi advises governor to dissolve assembly

Hours after securing a controversial vote of confidence, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday signed a summary on a plain paper, advising the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly.

This was announced by senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore on Thursday after a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Elahi at the former’s mansion in Zaman Park on Thursday.

Fawad stated that Elahi has signed the summary which will be sent to the governor for implementation.

He added that over the next 48 hours, the assembly will be dissolved.

With the dissolution of the assemblies now all but a formality, Fawad urged the federal government to announce holding general elections because the national economy cannot be fixed without holding fresh elections.

“It will not make sense if two provinces, making up 70% of the country, hold elections while the rest of the country does not.”

PTI chief Imran is also expected to make an address soon.

The summary simply read: “I, Parvez Elahi, Chief Minister Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly of Punjab.”

It was then signed in his hand dated Thursday, January 12.

At the same time, a similar move will be made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI is in power, to dissolve the assembly there as well.

Once the two assemblies are dissolved, their MNAs will appear before the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and ask him to accept their resignations.

“Now, the government would have to conduct general election,” said Punjab Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan.

He asserted that 186 members had cast their vote in favor of Elahi in the Punjab Assembly early on Thursday. He added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a rainbow coalition of 13 political parties who have strong differences with each other.

Sibtain reminded that every institution should work within their defined boundaries, including civil democracy, establishment and judiciary.

Hamza to be invited

On forming an interim set up in the province, Fawad said that they were keen on doing that in line with established tradition.

For this reason, he said that they will write to the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for establishing an interim setup.