Gold rate in Pakistan increases to Rs0.18m per tola today

The prices of gold in Pakistan on Thursday registered another increase, with a tola of 24 karat pure gold rising to a value of Rs181,100.

However, there was no change in the value of silver.

According to rates released for Thursday by the Sarafa Bazaar Association President Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand. The rate for a tola of 24 karat gold was Rs181,100, while the rate for 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs943 to Rs155,264.

This marks an increase of Rs1,100 in the gold rate from the previous day, reflecting the inflationary nature of the precious metal market.

In the international market, the price of gold on Thursday was $1,877.

Gold prices are affected by various factors such as inflation, currency fluctuations, and global economic conditions.

The gold market in Pakistan is one of the most active in the region, with the Sarafa Bazaar Association playing a key role in setting the prices.

Experts predict that the gold rate may continue to fluctuate in the short-term due to various factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations. However, it’s worth mentioning that these predictions are subject to change due to unforeseen events, and the actual rate may be different from the one predicted.

It’s important to note that gold rate is subject to change and can be affected by a variety of factors. As such, individuals and businesses should consult with a financial advisor before making any gold-related decisions.

Silver rates

The rate for 24 karats of a tola of pure silver remained constant at Rs2,070.

The price for 10 grams of 24 karat silver was RS1,774.6.