PTI to move election commission against Punjab Assembly trust vote absentees

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to approach Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against five members of Punjab Assembly who were absent during Thursday morning’s surprise confidence motion.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that success in the trust vote was a strike against the opposition.

Five PTI MPAs including Khurram Laghari, Momina Waheed, Faisal Cheema, Dost Mazari, and Chaudhry Masood were not present in the legislature.

According to a source within PTI, the party has decided to take action against these lawmakers.

PTI would approach Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disqualification of these lawmakers.

It should be mentioned that during a contentious session of the Punjab Assembly late on Wednesday night, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi received 186 votes.

Fawad rules out delaying assembly dissolution

Speaking to journalists on Thursday outside the Zaman Park mansion in Lahore, PTI leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhry said the decision to dissolve the assemblies was definite.

He added that the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved tomorrow (Friday) if there were no legal impediments.

He criticized PML-N leaders for abstaining to vote and said that they should have taken part in the voting instead of scuttling.