Won’t let LG polls take place in Karachi on Jan 15: MQM-P threatens

After Muttahida Quami Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) found a missing piece in the shape of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in a paradigm shift in the political landscape of Karachi, the amalgamated party has threatened that it won’t let local government (LG) polls take place in the port city on January 15.

The proclamation by MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui comes when LG polls in the megalopolis are just three days away. MQM Revival Committee Head Farooq Sattar trodden in his footsteps.

Meanwhile, in the presser, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal announced merging his party into MQM-P as he let go of all past grievances.

Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar reached MQM-P’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad along with party workers. They were warmly welcomed.

A rare sight was on the screens as PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal (who was once part of MQM), Waseem Akhtar, Aamir Khan, MQM Revival Committee Head Farooq Sattar, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui were flanked by each other.

At the outset of the presser, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddqui thanked PSP’s Anis KaimKhani and Mustafa Kamal and MQM Revival Committee Head Farooq Sattar for showing up at the press conference.

He said that political freedom has been curtailed in urban areas of Sindh.

Sharing the reason behind unification, he said that MQM-P had been highlighting the severity of political issues in the province.

He claimed that all of them have joined hands to foil attempts to grab the real mandate of the city.

Siddiqui said that they won’t let LG elections happen in Karachi on January 15 without specifying how they would do so.

Fix delimitations in the city and conduct elections, he offered.

Mustafa Kamal regrets past decisions

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal said that he regretted past ‘silly decisions’ and announced merging his party into MQM-P.

He said that they would work under MQM-P’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and vowed to rebuild Karachi together.

He claimed that he along with his party workers raised voice for the state at a time when raising voice meant losing life.

Kamal claimed that due to his political valor, the issue of missing persons and extrajudicial killings ended.

Farooq Sattar also joins MQM-P

MQM Revival Committee Head Farooq Sattar addressed the presser and announced rejoining MQM-P.

He said that he took the decision in the better interest of the city and country for which he set aside all political differences.

He reiterated zero tolerance for crimes and anti-state elements.

Explaining the gerrymandering in Karachi and Hyderabad ahead of local bodies elections, Sattar said that Sindh government manipulated boundaries to get an edge in the polls.

Farooq demanded more powers to Karachi’s local bodies under the Article-140 of Constitution.