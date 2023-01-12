Rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

The Pakistan rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar on Thursday, losing around 0.09% of its value.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs228.14 to a dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

This marks an increase of Rs0.09 (nine paisas) from the previous day’s rate of Rs227.93.

The rupee has been consistently weakening against the US dollar in recent months due to a widening trade deficit and rising inflation. The current account deficit has been a concern for the country’s economy and the currency has been under pressure as the country struggles to attract foreign investment.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the US dollar was trading at Rs227.93 rupees in the interbank market.

The last time a US dollar was traded for Rs228 was back in September 30, 2022, when a single US dollar was being sold for Rs228.45, with the rupee on an appreciating trend.

Experts predict that the rupee may continue to weaken in the short-term due to a lack of foreign investment and the ongoing trade deficit. However, it’s worth mentioning that these predictions are subject to change due to unforeseen events, and the actual rate may be different from the one predicted.

Open market rate

In the open market, a single dollar was traded for Rs238.50 on Thursday.

According to open market rates issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday, the buying rate was Rs236.20 and the selling rate was Rs238.50, up from Wednesday’s rate of Rs238.

It noted the interbank rate as Rs228.60 as well.