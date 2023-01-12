‘Nobody has invited me’: Sidharth Malhotra denies wedding rumors with Kiara Advani at eleventh hour

Famous Indian actors, Sidharth Malhotra, has finally addressed the wedding rumors with Kiara Advani by saying that he hasn’t received any invitation for it.

Fans have been speculating about the possibility of a wedding between the two actors, especially after the release of Kiara’s new bridal wear ad, where she appears wearing a traditional red lehenga and a red veil on her head, portraying a newlywed bride.

The actor was recently promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu, which is slated to release later this month.

Despite the fact that he has a new film coming out this month, his fans are more interested in that he will marry his Shershah co-star Kiara next month.

During an interview with GOODTiMES, the actor addressed all these rumors about his wedding and said, “Nobody has invited me to the wedding. Not even the public, nobody has invited me.”

He added, “Twice I’ve read dates and all, I’ll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?”

Despite the recent attention on his personal life, Malhotra stated that he would prefer for people to focus on his upcoming films instead.

He will be seen in the action film Yodha later this year, opposite Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.