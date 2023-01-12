Wazirabad attack: JIT findings raise doubts on Imran’s claims of multiple attackers

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was probing the Wazirabad gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan, has revealed that it was impossible to fire on his container from the roof of a nearby shoe shop.

The team discovered seven bullet shells of a 30-bore pistol from the roof of the shoe shop, but they were old and not related to the attack. Additionally, no submachine gun (SMG) bullet shells were found at the suspected shooting spot.

The investigation team shared that the old bullet shells were used to prove the existence of more than one shooter at the location. They found 12 shells of a 30-bore pistol and two of an SMG at the location.

The shells released from the pistol matched the fragments found in Imran’s body. Furthermore, the 12 recovered shells matched the shooter’s (Naveed) pistol.

None of the SMG shells matched any findings in the investigation.

It is worth mentioning that the weapons of the PTI chief’s bodyguards were handed over to the JIT for forensic examination more than a month after the incident.