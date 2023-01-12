Suniel Shetty calls Bollywood movies ‘trash’

Famous Indian actor, Suniel Shetty, opened up about his bad decisions while picking films, and said that the audience does not want to pay for “trash”.

In a recent interview, one of the most popular Hindi film industry actor Suniel Shettey revealed why he stopped doing Hindi movies and now prefers non-Hindi cinema.

The actor made his debut with Balwaan in 1992, and since then; he has featured in many famous movies such as, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Border, and many others.

Lately, Shetty has not been doing Bollywood movies, although he has featured in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movies.

In 2017, he last appeared in a full-fledged role in the Sidharth Malhotra starer movie A Gentleman.

Recently, the actor in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, opened up about his wrong decisions whilst picking a film that led him to stop working in Hindi cinema.

He said that he made mistakes while picking films, adding that his fans are not willing to “pay for trash”.

“I got out probably because I made mistakes. I had an audience, but they weren’t willing to pay for the trash that I was giving them,” the actor said.

Additionally, Suniel claimed that distributors would not purchase his movies if they lacked action scenes, and that after seeing his film rushes; they would even demand “a couple of action scenes and a rain dance song”.

The Dhadkan actor was last seen in an Indian web-series, Dharavi Bank.

On the work front, he has interesting films lined up for release, which include the third installment in his hit comedy franchise, Hera Pheri.

Also, he will be featuring in Nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan and Prabhas.