Deadlock over dissolution of Punjab Assembly persists between PTI, PML-Q

Even though Punjab Chief Minster Parvez Elahi has been restored by Lahore High Court (LHC), the deadlock between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) over dissolution of legislature still persists.

The debate regarding dissolution of assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has regained momentum after LHC’s order. However, uncertainty still looms.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Elahi doesn’t want dissolution of assembly until March unlike PTI Chairman Imran Khan who wants to do it at the earliest.

Sources said that PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Aslam Iqbal and Sibtain Khan are pushing party chairman to do it once and for all.

However, Elahi is of the view that he should be given time until March till completion of ongoing projects.

Sources said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will discuss the matter with the party leadership again after Elahi has retained his position as chief minister.

It added that Elahi will also attend that meeting and make his case why he wants delay in the action.