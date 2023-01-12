You can skip interview for renewal of US visa if you fall into these categories

The United States Mission in Pakistan on Thursday announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi, for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1 and B2 (tourist and business) visas.

An interview waiver is a request to have an in-person or telephone interview waived or excused for certain immigration applications.

“The United States Mission in Pakistan is pleased to announce the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas,” the US Embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that Pakistan nationals regardless of age having a valid or 48-month expired visa will be eligible to participate.

Further, interview waiver eligibility for students and petition-based work visa applicants who have previously held a US visa has also been extended.

The expansion of interview waiver eligibility is a procedural change to provide better customer service and more efficiently process renewals of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.

Previously, only Pakistani citizens of aged 45 or above were eligible to participate.

Applicants can check their eligibility for an interview waiver from the website.