Rise from sewers: Netflix adds Ninja Turtles mobile game to lineup

Gamers, get ready for some turtle power action as Netflix adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to its mobile games’ lineup.

Fans of the classic TMNT arcade games will be thrilled to know that Netflix has added Shredder’s Revenge, a modern take on the beloved series, to its suite of mobile games.

The game is now available on both iOS and Android, but players will need a Netflix subscription to play.

Shredder’s Revenge captures the spirit of the old-school beat ’em up games with its beautiful pixel art, side-scrolling levels, and multiplayer capabilities, allowing up to six players to play at the same time.

The game also welcomes new players with a design philosophy that makes it easy for anyone to jump in and play.

The mobile version of the game offers big, responsive on-screen buttons that work well, even on smaller screens like the iPhone 12 Mini. The game also works with physical controllers, such as the Backbone One.

However, players who want to team up with friends while playing the mobile version will need to make sure they are all Netflix subscribers, as cross play for the mobile Shredder’s Revenge only works between Android and iOS players.