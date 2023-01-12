Ready to cash in on your YouTube shorts? Pakistanis can check eligibility here

In a recent announcement, YouTube, the world’s largest streaming platform, has confirmed that content creators in Pakistan will be able to monetize their YouTube Shorts videos starting February 2023.

YouTube Shorts, a feature on the streaming website, allows users to create and share short, vertical videos – much like Snapchat and TikTok.

The feature has seen a significant increase in popularity over the past year and YouTube has now introduced monetization options for these videos.

According to the new policy introduced by YouTube, content creators who monetize their Shorts videos must agree to the website’s rules. Those under the age of 18 must also include their parents in the terms of consent.

Advertisements will now run on YouTube Shorts and content creators will receive 45% of the revenue generated from these ads.

YouTube also stated that content creators can earn up to $900 for every 10 million views on their YouTube shorts videos, although this amount can vary.

This puts the CPM rate (cost per thousand views) at just nine cents ($0.09).

The company has also clarified its policy for monetizing these clips, stating that videos that have already been uploaded to other platforms will not be eligible for monetization.

Additionally, videos created by editing movie or song clips will not be monetized.

In order to monetize their channel, content creators will have two options:

First, they must have 4,000 hours of watch time within 365 days or,

They must have 10 million views on all YouTube shorts videos within 90 days.

With this new update, YouTube is providing an opportunity for new content creators to cash in on their hard work and creativity.

The rates and the conditions, however, suggest that YouTube is prioritizing virality of Shorts content to reward creators.