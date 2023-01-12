Karachi tags worst air quality ranking

After Lahore, Karachi too gets the label of being hazardous; after the port city’s air quality index was recorded at 494.

Karachi also made into the list being the most polluted cities in world, making the air extremely unhealthy for the residents.

Pollution index in range 154 to 200 is termed harmful, while any figure recorded above 300 is declared hazardous.

Pakistan among the countries, ranks 3rd on AQI for having the worst air quality.

While, Lahore with a rating of 168; ranked eight in the list of most polluted cities across the world.