PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day official visit.

PM was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

He is making the visit on the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders will also exchange views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest.

This is the third visit of Shehbaz Sharif to the UAE, after assuming the office of prime minister.

During the visit, the premier will meet the UAE president with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in UAE.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet the UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors, the PM will discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE.

The foreign Pakistanis, for the last five decades are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two countries.