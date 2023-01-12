New WhatsApp feature lets you fight internet censorship

WhatsApp has rolled out official proxy support worldwide to help users bypass internet censorship and shutdowns.

This new feature allows users to connect to the internet through servers located in other places, enabling them to stay online even when their governments have restricted or cut off access to the internet.

According to the company, using a proxy server will not compromise the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides.

All personal messages sent through the service will still be protected by end-to-end encryption.

To connect through a proxy on Android and iOS, users need to enable the “Use Proxy” option under “Storage and Data” in the WhatsApp settings, and then enter a proxy address.

The company has also created a guide for volunteers and organizations who want to set up proxy servers for users.

With this move, WhatsApp joins other tech giants in the fight against internet censorship, providing users with more options to access their services even in restrictive environments.