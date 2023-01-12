Karachi shivers with cold as gusty winds take temperature to single digit

Residents of Karachi on Thursday wee hours experienced high-speed cold and dusty winds in the port city, making temperature drop to single digit.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV on Thursday morning that the winter spell has commenced, strong gusty northerly winds are prevailing in Karachi; which may intensify in afternoon.

A cold windy and dusty weather will be seen in the port city throughout the day, he added.

The next four days are expected to remain colder, and the mercury level may also drop to a chilly 5 degree Celsius.

Gusty winds currently prevailing in the city may get slower in terms of intensity, which will eventually normalize the temperature too.

Punjab

Multiple parts of Punjab and Kashmir received a pleasant rain spell, that made the fog intensity to reduce.

The rain system is likely to stay active in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan and other northern areas till tomorrow night.

However, the fog is expected to engulf the plain areas of Punjab again from Saturday onwards.

Balochistan

Majority of the westerly wave, pouring rain and snow recently in the province; has exited the boundaries.

However, hilly areas including Quetta, Khuzdar, Kalat and Ziarat will now enjoy extreme cold weather; with expected minimum temperature of -10.